Uganda: Pregnant Women Urged to Get Covid Jab Fast

Pregnant women are being urged not to delay getting their Covid jab or booster in a government campaign.

More than 96% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms between May and October last year were unvaccinated, according to the UK Obstetric Surveillance System.

The campaign will share testimonies of pregnant women who have had the jab on radio and social media. The government said the vaccine was safe and had no impact on fertility.

In December, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation added pregnant women to the priority list for the vaccine, saying they were at heightened risk from Covid.

Around one in five pregnant women admitted to hospital with the virus needed to be delivered pre-term to help them recover, and one in five of their babies needed care in the neonatal unit, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Since April 2021, mothers-to-be have been offered the Pfizer-BioN- Tech or Moderna jab have received one dose and more than 80,000 have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine since then, the department said.

At the beginning of the UK vaccine programme, the advice was for pregnant women to be offered vaccines if they were in a high-risk group or at high risk of exposure.

