Uganda Land Commission Boss, Byenkya Charged Over Abuse of Office

11 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya has been charged with abuse of office before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byenkya appeared together with three of her bodyguards including Richard Godfrey Anywar, Titus Wamono, and Edward Turyatunga with whom she is also accused of obstructing a search in her office by officials from the Office of the Inspectorate of Government(IGG).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The accused while employed as the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission and police constables respectively at Kampala on January 4, 2022 did in abuse of authority of their offices, willfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission , arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer, the government of Uganda and Inspectorate of Government," the prosecutor read the charges.

All the four accused persons however denied the charges but the prosecutors led by Dr.Earnest Katwesigye and Thomas Okoth told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The quartet has however asked court for bail and trial magistrate Joan Aciro is currently listening to pleadings from both side on bail.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X