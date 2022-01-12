Uganda: 920 Students to Benefit From Government Education Loan

Government has awarded study loans to 920 students in tertiary institutions for the 2021/2022 academic year bringing the total number to date of the successful beneficiaries to 12,107.

This number, according to the state Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo will rise with the completion of the selection exercise in early February 2022 for the second lot.

"I would like to thank the board for extending the deadline for receipt of the loan applications for public other tertiary institutions and the public universities afore mentioned to 15th January 2022 as this will ensure that all interested students are given an opportunity to apply for the loan facility," said Muyingo.

The minister said the government through the Higher Education Students Financing Board will continue to support parents who find difficulties in raising fees for their children to access Higher education.

"In the first lot, the board awarded a total of 920 students bringing the total number to date of the successful beneficiaries to 12,107. This number I am told will rise with the completion of the selection exercise in early February 2022 for the second lot," Muyingo said.

He noted that the scheme has greatly increased the stock of scientists in the country.

He said in the last eight years, the board has trained over 3000 health practitioners in the field of medicine, nursing, and midwifery, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals, medical laboratories and others; 2,000 Science teachers, 3000 in engineering disciplines and over 800 in agriculture among other fields.

"These are good efforts aimed at producing graduates with the relevant skills required to spur economic development. For now, loans are mainly awarded to students pursuing Science and Technology programmes because as a country, we are still faced with a big shortage of manpower in science disciplines," he said.

The executive director of the Higher Education Students Financing Board, Micheal Wanyama said the board received applications from over 4,700 students in the first lot.

He explained that Parliament released Shs 6.2 billion for this year and the first lot of 920 students will utilise Shs 3.8 billion while the second batch of 600 students slated to be released next month will utilise shs 2.2 billion