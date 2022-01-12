Malawi: Tsg Fosters Excellence in Integrated Security Services

There are many security companies in Malawi offering various services, but there is only one bee that stings the most in terms of offering superior customer experience and peace of mind with an integrated approach offering multiple services under one roof.

Target Security Group Limited (TSG) rebranded in 2020 and is led by a forward-thinking leadership team charged with offering fully integrated, multi-disciplinary security and facilities management services to corporate and individual customers.

The company boldly states that they are a Malawian company that is internationally certified, they invest their profits in Malawi unlike others who send overseas; they care and respect their staff who are their top assets; and their staff are fully vetted and Police checked.

"It is very important that we state clearly who we are. We are a Malawian company that does things differently with our unique approach. We are about contributing to our own economy that taking money out of the economy sending overseas. Our profits are invested here to create more jobs for our people," says Davie Kavinya, Chief Executive Officer.

The vision is to be the best integrated security and facilities management company in Malawi; its mission is to provide its customers with superior customer experience.

Pursuant to its mission and vision underlined by the values of hard-work, empathy, integrity, teamwork, respect, and honesty, TSG is growing into a bastion of excellence, exceeding customer expectations over the past year.

"We deliver peace of mind to customers with guarding, canine (dog security), advanced electronic security systems for detection, surveillance and access control; and facilities management," says David Kavinya.

Besides guarding, TSG offers facilities management. Under this service, TSG provides property maintenance, front-desk concierge, cleaning services to corporate clients, maintenance of office equipment, landscaping, and grounds services, as well as pest control services. The concept of 'total facilities management' is premised on reducing the number of players at a facility, as that is a huge security risk.

TSG also offers security guard services, which includes the provision of not only 'muscled' up but also 'intelligence-led guards' to secure life and property for corporate and individual clients.

Other services include rapid response with the use of trained canine dogs, alarm, and mobile response. The company also installs security systems such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems and access control systems.

Kavinya, says they want to be one of the big employers in the country by head count within the next five years. He says this is the reason why the company continue to invest heavily in innovative technologies and growing own leaders through a pragmatic personnel skills' development plan.

"Our vision for growth will be achieved through the relentless pursuit of technological innovation as well as the continuous training of our people. This will also be done through investing in whole-life customer experience processes. Therefore, we are always taking an outside-in approach through our customer intelligence and systems thinking approaches," he says.

He says over the past 12 months, TSG has been repositioned as a national company with local presence and filling the market space between large corporate companies and small local suppliers. It is now occupying the market space as a one-stop shop where various products can be found under one roof.

"We now have coverage to the Northern Region with our office in Mzuzu, whole of Centrasl Region with the Lilongwe office, Eastern Region with our Liownde Office and Lower Shire with our Chikwawa office," added Kavinya.

Kavinya adds that the reason for the company's rapid growth is that it draws much of its managerial and technological thrust from its United Kingdom partners, which is why it can maintain high international standards such as Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001) and Management System for Private Security Operations (ISO 18788) besides others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CEO adds that TSG has a reasonable clientele, which includes some of the biggest and well-established organizations and government ministries, departments, and agencies in the country. The other unique feature for the company, he adds, is that it has ex-servicemen among its employees, and that its guards are also trained in intelligence and criminology to help them understand the criminal mind.

"Our personnel are also multi-taskers who can do more than one job. For example, when you hire a cleaner, you are also hiring a "conscious" security guard who will not only do their specific job but be alert, observing security lapses in your institution.

"Our cleaners for example drive the maintenance and repairs issues for our facilities management since in the course of their cleaning tasks exactly know what is broken or blocked requiring attention," says Kavinya.

TSG also boasts a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda under the understanding that employees and customers are an important prerequisite for sustained corporate success.