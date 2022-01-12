Malawi: Mzuzu City MP Urges Residents to Manage Waste

12 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City, Bennex Mwamlima, has urged city residents to make sure they manage waste properly to ensure cleanliness in the city.

There has always been blame game between city residents and Mzuzu City Council regarding waste management. The council cites lack of adequate resources to enable it effectively manage the waste.

But Mwamlima says residents too should take responsibility in proper management of waste especially at household level. He was speaking when he went around the city inspecting some dumping sites.

"Cleanliness is very important because it keeps our surroundings fresh and good looking. Cleanliness also helps us to reduce pollution in our communities. Again, it helps to deal with germs that cause diseases like cholera, diarrhoea and even covid," explained Mwamlima.

Block Leader for Chiputula Ward, Emmanuel Msiska, said some people have been disposing waste along Lunyangwa River making the water to become a health hazard.

Reports show that Mzuzu City Council manages only 7% of waste collected from the city.

