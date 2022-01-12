Southern Africa: Peace and Stability Key to Socio-Economic Cooperation in SADC Region - Chakwera

12 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Cedric Nkungula

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says peace and stability remains a vital key in achieving socio - economic cooperation in all the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member states.

Malawi is currently hosting a two day SADC extraordinary summit of heads of state and government which is aimed at reviewing progress of the SADC mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado.

SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the extraordinary SADC summit of heads of state and government held in Maputo on June 23rd, 2021.

"Peace and stability remain key in our quest as a regional development block to fully achieve socio economic cooperation among all member states," President Chakwera who is SADC Chairperson said Tuesday in Lilongwe.

"I urge you fellow citizens to accord a warm welcome to our visitors during their entire stay."

In his remarks at the opening of the extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit on Tuesday, Chairperson of SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation Troika South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that acts of terrorism that have displaced people's property and victimized women and children cannot be left unchecked.

Ramaphosa said: "Peace and security are fundamental to the social and economic development of the SADC region."

Ramaphosa said the situation in Cabo Delgado is improving and life is slowly returning back to normal.

The South Africa then commended member states for deploying personnel and equipment.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi hailed SADC troops in Cabo Delgado for putting up a gallant fight in uplifting peace and security in Mozambique.

