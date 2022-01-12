Gambia: On Ministry of Health's New Travel Advice!

The world is going through a challenging period since the 2019 outbreak in the novel virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since then, the outbreak has not only interrupted global travel industry, but also hampered even the way live used to be. The hardships and challenges brought about by this deadly virus will forever go down memory lane.

It has not only brought untold sufferings to mankind, but also resulted in skyrocketing food prices around the world.

Recently, the Ministry of Health has issued a new travel advice as part of efforts to contain the soaring cases of new coronavirus variant - omicron. The move by the country's Health Ministry clearly signals that coronavirus is still rearing its ugly head in the country.

Therefore, people need to be mindful and act fast to help curtail the rising cases of this deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, following the Genomic sequencing of positive COVID-19 test results from The Gambia has identified 26 cases with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, 13 of whom are outgoing travelers.

The samples were collected between 22nd and 28th of December 2021 and the results confirm the presence of the highly contagious omicron variant in the country. Thus, the said Ministry highlights the need for the public to consider healthy choices especially coming from the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons in a move to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations. This new variant - Omicron is a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over.

People still need to adhere to safety precautions and always wear facemasks, observe social distancing and more importantly, go for vaccination. Vaccination is the only way to ensure that we are safe from this deadly virus.

We must also put in mind that the burden to go for treatment far out-weight, the cost involved in getting vaccinated- which is entirely free of charge.

Again, another issue of concern is that people have to change their mindset with regard to covid-19 vaccination. There are many theories circulating about the effectiveness of these vaccines. But that should not deter us as in any disease outbreak of global attention, there are myths and misconceptions surrounding the use of modern or western medicines to treat it. Health experts have concluded that the advantages of taking the vaccine dose far outweigh the disadvantages.

So let's encourage people to take the vaccine and always adhere to the World Health Organisation safety precautionary measures. So each one teaches one, to kick this pandemic out!