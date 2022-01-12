Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Hundred-forty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, one-hundred twenty-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (123) in Asmara, Central Region. Four patients are from Testing Station in Adi-Keih, Southern Region. Four patients are from Testing Station in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Testing Station in Barentu, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, sixty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (50), Anseba (17), and Gash Barka (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 55 and 80 years old patients in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,062 while the number of deaths has risen to 84.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,559.

Ministry of Health

Asmara