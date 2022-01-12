Africa: Sadio Mane - Senegal's Hope

The 30-year-old forward gave Senegalese fans every reason to believe in their dream of winning the trophy.

Liverpool's star, Sadio Mane is the hope for Senegal. The 30-year-old forward gave his compatriots every reason to believe in their dream of winning the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Mane scored the lone goal of the match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at the 93rd minute after all hopes of winning were almost lost.

Sadio has once more proven that his presence in the team was not by chance. Sadio Mane scored through penalty after Zimbabwe's defender, Kevin Madzongwe, was sanctioned for blocking a shot with his hand. That left the Zimbabweans in tears as they lost the game at the last minute. Through his talents, Senegal is now leading group B with three points.

His performance earned him the award for Man of The Match. From all indications, Sadio will surely win more awards before the end of the competition. The Liverpool striker helped Senegal to reach the 2021 AFCON finals. Yesterday's victory was also encouragement for him as his dream is to lead his country to the final come February 6, 2022. Prior to their first game, Sadio predicted his country will win their opponents in the final. He equally wished his team mates from Liverpool Mohammd Salah and Naby Kieta success in their campaign. All eyes are now on Sadio Mane especially as Senegal is thirsty for their first AFCON trophy.