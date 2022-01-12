Africa: Senegal - Zimbabwe - Good Start for Senegal

11 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Teranga Lions beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-0 during their first game yesterday January 10, 2022 at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal began their campaign to win the first ever AFCON trophy on a rather positive note. They beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-0 during their first group B outing at the Bafoussam -Omnisports Stadium yesterday January 10, 2022. The encounter opened the TotalEnergies AFCON in group B. Senegalese fans in Bafoussam thronged the grandstands cheering their team to victory. Traditional dance groups from the West Region were equally present to encourage the teams.

Senegal began well right from start dominating the encounter but they squandered their scoring chances. The Teranga Lions who are the top favourites to win this year's edition of the competition were seen lagging behind as they found it hard to score. Bouna Sarr had a chance just two minutes into the game inside the Zimbabwe goal area but lost it. Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye had good opportunities but failed to concretise them. The Warriors of Zimbabwe played a more defensive game and equally had some opportunities but they squandered them. All attempts by both sides to score failed.

The teams separated at half time on a 0-0 score margin. On resumption, the stalemate continued as both sides continued to squander their opportunities. Senegal mounted pressure but they faced strong resistance from the Zimbabwe defence wall. Even though Senegal went into the match without six of its indisputable players, they left nothing to chance. Coach Aliou Cisse had only 17 players available for the match due the COVID-19 cases. That, according to some pundits had an impact in the team's performance yesterday afternoon. Senegal finally carried the day beating Zimbabwe 1-0 through a penalty taken by Sadio Mane at extra time (93rd minute). The victory puts Senegal on top of group B with three points.

