Africa: Muscle Relaxation for Lions

After defeating Burkina Faso in their opening game, Coach Conceiçao and his boys had a light training session yesterday January 10, 2022 at the Mundi Sports complex.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are playing at home will not want to take any chances in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This is why they are consistently on their laurels building their physical, technical and mental strength. But Coach Antonio Conceiçao who has proven to be technically upright recently by leading his team to victory severally even before the kickoff of the AFCON, knows that it is unhealthy for players to overwork themselves. It is perhaps for this reason that he prioritized a light training session yesterday January 10, 2022 for his players who had toiled to defeat Burkina Faso in the opening game of the competition played on January 9, 2022. The training exercise began at 11 a.m. at the Mundi sports complex found in the outskirt of Yaounde. We learned that Conceiçao prioritized muscle relaxation exercises for starters and laid emphasis on one-to-one game for substitutes. After the training session, the players had the rest of the day to rest and build their mental health.

The Lions will definitely be getting back on their feet in another training session slated for today January 11, 2022 at the Mundi Complex. The training which will be held behind closed doors may be more intensive this time around given that they are getting closer to face their next opponent in the group phase, Ethiopia, on January 13, 2022 at the Olembe stadium. Looking at their performance in the opener, Coach Antonio Conceiçao may be laying emphasis on the midfield and the attack that were evidently lacking. While training to tackle their next opponent, the players will bear in mind the encouraging words of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils. In a video published on the Lions' official Facebook page, Samuel Eto'o told the players after their victory over Burkina Faso that opening games are often very difficult and they did the essential by grabbing the three points. He then furthered that the players should concentrate on the challenges ahead in order to make significant progress in the competition.