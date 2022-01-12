Tunisia: Average Liquidity Needs of Banks Dropped in November - BCT

Tunis/Tunisia — Average liquidity needs of banks in November 2021 dropped, reaching 8.943 billion dinars against 10.187 billion dinars in October, reads the Economic and Monetary Developments and Medium Term Outlook- January 2021 note released Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

This is the consequence of the expansionary effect of treasury repayments (322 million dinars) and the flowback of banknotes to banks (450 MD).

The average volume of the Central bank intervention fell to 8.638 billion dinars, down 1.340 billion dinars, in relation mainly to firm purchases of treasury bonds (-884 MD) and main refinancing operations (-386 MD) which amounted to 3.409 billion dinars and 3.317 billion dinars, respectively.

The 24-hour loan facility maintained relatively high levels, averaging 675 MD in November. The money market rate stabilised at 6.25% in December for the second consecutive month. The average weighted rate of main refunding operations remained unchanged in December (6.27%) for the fifth consecutive month.