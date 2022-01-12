Nigeria: Stanbic Ibtc Insurance Covers Super Eagles As Nigeria Commences Afcon

12 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has taken the bold step to ensure the Super Eagles of Nigeria wins the ongoing African football tournament, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cameroun.

Late last year, Stanbic IBTC and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announced a meaningful partnership that would see Stanbic IBTC, through its insurance subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, provide Group Life Insurance cover worth N1.73 billion and Total Personal Accident insurance cover for each player of the national team, to the tune of N583 million annually for the next three years.

By this development, Stanbic IBTC becomes the official insurance sponsor of the Super Eagles as the MoU signed between the financial organisation and the NFF came into effect officially this year, 2022. According to Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, the partnership is predicated on youth empowerment, which is one of the pillars of the institution, and football development.

Amaju Pinnick, President of NFF, further explained that the partnership is in huge favour of the players.

The partnership also entails empowering female journalists by sponsoring them to cover matches played by the Super Eagles. Stanbic IBTC, as a foremost gender-balanced zealot, has sponsored four female sports correspondents: Funmilayo Adeyemo, Justina Aniefiok, Janefrances Nweze, and Faith Meregbunam to AFCON 2021.

The 2022 AFCON tournament has 24 participating teams. Nigeria bringing home the cup is currently the most anticipated expectation. Unlike previous years, the Super Eagles will go head-to-head with the Pharaohs of Egypt in the anticipated match, knowing that Stanbic IBTC Insurance fully covers them.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X