Tunisia: Siliana - 70 More Positive Cases Detected

11 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 70 people in the governorate of Siliana have tested positive for the Coronavirus, following the publication of the results of 226 tests, a positivity rate of 30.97%, according to an updated report published Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

The newly infected cases were detected in El Krib (45 cases), Sidi Bou Rouis (7 cases), Siliana (6 cases), Bargou (5 cases), Errouhia (5 cases), Makther (1 case) and Al Aroussa (1 case).

According to the same source, four COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the region.

