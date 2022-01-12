Tunisia: Union of Secondary Education Calls for Temporary Suspension of Classes

Tunis/Tunisia — The Union of Secondary Education under the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has called for the temporary suspension of classes in schools for a certain period and with specific dates to be set by the scientific committee to fight against the coronavirus.

In a statement, the union emphasised the need to support this procedure and take advantage of the suspension period to complete the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, as well as to activate the mechanisms of monitoring, by imposing compliance with the health protocol.

The union also asked the Ministry of Education to arrange the remaining stages of the current school year, taking into account the consequences of the temporary suspension of classes.

The point is to ensure the cognitive and pedagogical balance as well as the requirements of education and the evaluation process. It also urged preparing different scenarios to ensure the success of the school year.

In the same statement, the union called for allowing inspectors to have full authority to develop plans and mechanisms needed to complete the remaining curricula and modify their content.

The scientific committee to combat the coronavirus is meeting Tuesday to deliberate on the epidemiological situation in schools.

The meeting of the scientific committee takes place at a time when schools are recording a significant increase in the number of infections by the Coronavirus, which has led to the closure of some classes and several schools.