Tunisia: Foreign Currency Reserves Amount to 7.998 Billion Dollars By Late December

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign currency reserves amounted by late December to 7.998 billion dollars ( nearly 23.066 billion dinars) or 136 days of import, down 6% on last year (8.490 billion dollars or 162 days of import), said the Central Bank of Tunisia in its Economic and Monetary Developments and Medium Term Outlook Note released Tuesday.

The dinar exchange rate appreciated in December 2021 by 0.3% against the euro and fell 1.1% against the US dollar. The average annual dinar exchange rate fell 2.8% against the euro in 2021 after a 2.5% appreciation one year earlier.

A continued appreciation of the dinar exchange rate against the US dollar was reported in 2021, though at a lower rate: 0.6% compareds to 4.5% in 2020.