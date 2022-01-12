Tunisia: Foreign Currency Reserves Amount to 7.998 Billion Dollars By Late December

11 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign currency reserves amounted by late December to 7.998 billion dollars ( nearly 23.066 billion dinars) or 136 days of import, down 6% on last year (8.490 billion dollars or 162 days of import), said the Central Bank of Tunisia in its Economic and Monetary Developments and Medium Term Outlook Note released Tuesday.

The dinar exchange rate appreciated in December 2021 by 0.3% against the euro and fell 1.1% against the US dollar. The average annual dinar exchange rate fell 2.8% against the euro in 2021 after a 2.5% appreciation one year earlier.

A continued appreciation of the dinar exchange rate against the US dollar was reported in 2021, though at a lower rate: 0.6% compareds to 4.5% in 2020.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X