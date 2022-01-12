Namibia: Kunene Champions Cricket Development

MORE than 6 000 children have taken part in the Kunene region's cricket training initiative over the last year, says Wilhelm Tuhafeni, the sport code's development officer for the region.

"We recorded a total number of 6 618 children from 10 schools in the region," Tuhafeni told The Namibian on Monday.

These primary schools are spread across Khorixas, Kamanjab, Fransfontein and Outjo.

"Over 15 teachers were also trained as cricket coaches," he added.

Tuhafeni says the Kwata Cricket programme continues to enjoy a positive reception across the region, since its introduction in 2020.

The mini-cricket programme is sponsored by Ashburton Investments, who supply equipment and cover tournament costs.

The first tournament will be held at Outjo, in March.

The region has produced six players for the national u12 and u13 teams, from 2018 to 2020.

Tuhafeni aims to have increased representation from the region on national teams.

He urged players to attend trials in order to catch the attention of national teams' selectors.

This year, the plan is to reinforce the development of mini-cricket and also to educate more teachers to be able to introduce and coach cricket at their schools, he said.

Prominent schools such as Queen Sofia Primary School and Dawid Khamuxab Primary School, amongst other in the remote areas of the region, will be targeted to grow the sport.