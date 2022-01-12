Cameroon/Comoros: Yaounde-Nsimalen Airport - President Azali Assoumani Leaves Cameroon

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute said goodbye to the President of the Union of Comoros on January 11, 2022.

The President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani who came to Cameroon within the framework of the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies 2021, left Cameroon on January 11, 2022 via the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute who welcomed President Azali Assoumani when he arrived at the airport on Saturday, January 8, 2022, also accompanied him to the same airport for departure on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The President of the Union of Comoros accompanied by Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute arrived at the airport around 11: 50 a.m, had discussions at the VIP lounge until 1: 00 p.m when the visiting President boarded the Star Alliance jet of the Ethiopian Airlines.

The Prime Minister accompanied President Azali Assoumani to the foot of the plane, exchanged civilities with him and stepped back to the entrance into the tarmac and waited till 1:20 p.m when President Azali Assoumani and members of his delegation finally flew off from the airport. The airport departure ceremony was spiced with honours by the Guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Guard. Present to witness the airport departure ceremony were the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul, Director of the Prime Minister's Cabinet, Balungeli Confiance Ebune, Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, among other officials.

The President of the Union of Comoros had memorable moments during his stay in Cameroon. He first of all watched the opening ceremony and the opening match of the ongoing AFCON competition presided over by President Paul Biya of Cameroon on January 9, 2022 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. The next day on January 10, 2022, he watched and encouraged his country's national football team at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium as they played their opening match against the Panthers of Gabon. The team from the Comoros was defeated by the Gabonese by 1-0.

However, the match remains historic as it marked the first participation of the national football team of the Union of Comoros in AFCON competition. The hallmark of President Azali Assoumani's visit to Cameroon was the Unity Palace discussions he had with President Paul Biya of Cameroon in Yaounde on January 11, 2022. He left Cameroon shortly after the discussions.