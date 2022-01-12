Africa: Match Facts - Mauritania V Gambia

Neighbors Mauritania and Gambia will start their Group F adventure of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 with an awaited encounter in Limbe.

Match Card

Date: 12 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Stadium: Limbe Omnisports, Limbe

Group: F

Match: Mauritania v Gambia

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Mauritania and Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the latter one of only two nations to make their AFCON debut this year alongside the Comoros.

● This is Mauritania's second appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. In their 2019 debut, they lost only one game (D2) but also scored only one goal, from the penalty spot.

● Debutants Gambia were the only team to make it through both the preliminary round and group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, finishing top of their group ahead of Gabon.

● Since the turn of the century, only three of the 11 AFCON debutants have progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament (Equatorial Guinea in 2012, Cape Verde in 2013, Madagascar in 2019).

● No Mauritanian player scored more than one goal in their team's six qualifying games for this year's AFCON tournament.