Ghana: Department of Parks and Gardens Exceeds Its Revenue Target By 26 Percent

11 January 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)

The Department of Parks and Gardens exceeded its Internal Generated Fund (IGF) target by 26 percent last year, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Mr. Martin Adjei has disclosed.

He said apart from this success, the Department was also able to carry out its mandates effectively including outreached horticultural sensitization programme to educate the general public on the need to beautify the environment.

He said the Department was able to chalk all these successes in spite of the numerous challenges it faces.

For instance, he said the Department is saddled with logistical constraints and encroachment of its landed properties in Accra and across the country, adding that the constraints did not deter the Department from working hard to increase its IGF and perform its mandates effectively.

He acknowledged, however, that the Ministry has responded to the needs of the Department to do more to beautify the country.

Mr Adjei, who was presenting new logistics to the Department hinted that the Ministry would continue to equip the Department to beautify the country's landscape to attract tourists.

He advised said the Department to distribute the equipment fairly to its agencies across the country and work harder to exceed the successes chalked previously.

Reverend Charles Nii Ayitey Okine, the Acting Director of the Department, who received the logistics said the equipment would help it to improve on its previous performance.

The equipment presented were; one tipper truck, two KIA trucks fitted with poly tanks and water pumping machines, one Toyota Land-cruiser Prado, one 4×4 Nissan pick up, 14 motorbikes, three desktop computers, two laptop computers, 29 mowing machines, three drive mowers, 24 chain saw machines, 24 grass cutters, four poly tanks and 11 ladders.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X