Ghana: Department of Parks and Gardens Exceeds Its Revenue Target By 26 Percent

The Department of Parks and Gardens exceeded its Internal Generated Fund (IGF) target by 26 percent last year, the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Mr. Martin Adjei has disclosed.

He said apart from this success, the Department was also able to carry out its mandates effectively including outreached horticultural sensitization programme to educate the general public on the need to beautify the environment.

He said the Department was able to chalk all these successes in spite of the numerous challenges it faces.

For instance, he said the Department is saddled with logistical constraints and encroachment of its landed properties in Accra and across the country, adding that the constraints did not deter the Department from working hard to increase its IGF and perform its mandates effectively.

He acknowledged, however, that the Ministry has responded to the needs of the Department to do more to beautify the country.

Mr Adjei, who was presenting new logistics to the Department hinted that the Ministry would continue to equip the Department to beautify the country's landscape to attract tourists.

He advised said the Department to distribute the equipment fairly to its agencies across the country and work harder to exceed the successes chalked previously.

Reverend Charles Nii Ayitey Okine, the Acting Director of the Department, who received the logistics said the equipment would help it to improve on its previous performance.

The equipment presented were; one tipper truck, two KIA trucks fitted with poly tanks and water pumping machines, one Toyota Land-cruiser Prado, one 4×4 Nissan pick up, 14 motorbikes, three desktop computers, two laptop computers, 29 mowing machines, three drive mowers, 24 chain saw machines, 24 grass cutters, four poly tanks and 11 ladders.