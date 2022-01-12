Ghana: Man Dies At Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, yesterday died at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

The man, suspected to be a 'loading boy' at the Interchange, was said to have been sick for some time now.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene at around 9 am, the body was found on the ground, covered with a cloth, while people watched on.

Constable Joseph Okrah of the Kaneshie Police Station, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times at the scene, said he saw the unidentified man struggling for breath.

He said he called the Ambulance Service to assist, based on recommendation from an Accra Metropolitan Assembly personnel.

Constable Okrah said the unidentified man was pronounced dead by the Ambulance Service, and he reported the case to police at Neoplan Station, at Kwame Nkumah Interchange.

Some people at the Interchange told the Ghanaian Times that the unidentified man was not healthy for some time.