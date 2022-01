Tunis/Tunisia — Eleven COVID-19 deaths and 4,865 infections were logged on January 10 from 19,924 tests (24.42% positivity rate), taking the caseload to 749,832 and death toll to 25,707, the Health Ministry said.

The number of recoveries rose by 551, hitting 700,004.

67 new hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities took the total to 453. This includes 116 patients in intensive care and 22 under life support.