Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 11,000 Jabs Administered On Jan.11

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 10,907 COVID-19 vaccines on January 11, including 6,257 first doses, 2,821 boosters, 1,804 third doses and 25 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,445,869 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,011,812 first shots, 4,469,554 boosters, 935,615 third doses and 28,888 travel shots.

6,069,911 people are fully vaccinated till this date, of whom 4,469,554 have received two shots and 1,600,357 got only one shot as the vaccine requires only one dose or they have already been infected, the ministry specified.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,769,207.