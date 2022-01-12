Nigeria: Edo SUBEB Launches Back-to-School Campaign

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has launched a back-to-school campaign to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

The campaign is designed to sustain the tempo of enrollment in schools recorded under the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) lists Edo as the state with the least number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Speaking on the back-to-school campaign, the board chairman, Mrs. Ozavize Salami, noted, "Edo SUBEB is committed to achieving near-zero out-of-school children in Edo State. We have therefore launched this campaign to ensure that no child is left behind as Governor Godwin Obaseki continues to promote education as the panacea to endemic poverty, illegal migration and other social ills."

She added that the social mobilisation team would visit markets, streets, parks, and religious centres during the campaign to promote school enrolment.

Led by Salami, the board has as its major objective the delivery of quality education to pupils in rural and urban areas across the state.

In 2018, Obaseki launched EdoBEST. Following the programme's success, in 2021, EdoBEST 2.0 was launched to incorporate other spheres of the education sector into the programme.