Africa: Equatorial Guinea V Cote d'Ivoire - A Tough Test

After finishing the 2015 edition at home in a historic fourth place, Equatorial Guinea returns to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations by facing twice Champions Côte d'Ivoire, who last won the title in the same 2015 edition.

The Group E matchday 1 game will take place in Douala on Wednesday as the momentum gathers gradually in Cameroon.

Match Card

Date: January 12, 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Equatorial Guinea - Cote d'Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea - New adventure

For the first time in their history, Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea qualified to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations from the qualification series.

After two home appearances that saw them going beyond the group stage in both, and even finishing in 4th place (in 2015), it's time for a new adventure away from home.

What they said

Castro Nopo (Assistant coach, Equatorial Guinea)

We are not afraid of any team. We are like the 0ther 23 teams here and we will defend our chances. Cote d'Ivoire is a great team, but the last time we played against them it was a 1-1 draw. This AFCON will be very special for everyone. It's a great competition and just because we're going to play the tournament outside our country doesn't mean we don't have ambitions".

Cote d'Ivoire - Elephants dreaming of a third star

After missing their chance in reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cote d'Ivoire Elephants see the ongoing AFCON as a perfect chance to make amends.

Coach Patrice Beaumelle, assistant to Hervé Renard during the 2015 victory knows how to do it. He will hope of a glory to his own name with the Elephants in Cameroon.

What they said

Patrice Beaumelle (Coach, Cote d'Ivoire)

"In cote d'Ivoire we go for win in each game. Equatorial Guinea are always a difficult team to play against. The team is motivated to do well in this competition. All the players are ready and we have no excuses.