Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Congratulates Super Eagles for Victory Over Egypt

12 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizuin

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt during their first Group D match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday in Cameroon.

Gbajabiamila in a statement said he was elated that the Super Eagles put up a superlative performance to defeat the Pharaohs of Egypt, who are considered one of the favourites of the tournament.

The Speaker, who is the leader of the Federal Government's delegation to cheer up the Super Eagles, noted with delight the team spirit among the Eagles players.

He urged the Super Eagles to maintain the same spirit and tempo throughout the tournament so that they would come back home with the trophy.

Gbajabiamila also lauded the technical crew of the Super Eagles for doing a good job.

RESULTS

Algeria 0-0 S'Leone

Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Sudan 0- 0 G'Bissau

FIXTURES

(WED Jan 12)

Tunisia v Mali (2pm)

Mauritania v Gambia (5pm)

E'Guinea v Ivory Coast (8pm)

(THURS Jan 13)

Cameroon v Ethiopia (5pm)

Cape Verde v B'Faso (8pm)

(FRI Jan 14)

Senegal v Guinea (2pm)

Malawi v Zimbabwe (5pm)

Morocco v Comoros (5pm)

Gabon v Ghana (8pm)

(SAT Jan 15)

Nigeria v Sudan (5pm)

G'Bissau v Egypt (8pm)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X