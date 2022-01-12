Egypt/Nigeria: Egypt Coach, Queiroz, Laments Pharaoh's Poor Start

12 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Egypt national team manager, Carlos Queiroz, was full of lamentation last night as his wards lost a group match for the first time since 2004 to Nigeria in Cameroon.

The coach in his post-match interview with reporters said that his team had a disappointing performance in the first stanza and allowed the Nigeria to dominate which led to the goal conceded.

"Egypt couldn't have asked for a worse start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in terms of both result and performance," he lamented.

The Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria, thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho late in the first-half. The Super Eagles were by far the more dangerous side for the entirety of the encounter and could've increased the gap if it wasn't for Mohamed El-Shennawy's heroic performance.

The game marked Egypt's first AFCON opener defeat since 2002 when they lost to Senegal 1-0 and their first group-stage defeat when they fell against Algeria in Tunisia.

Egypt now needs to beat their remaining Group D opponents, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, in order to book their spot in the round of 16.

Queiroz admitted that they produced a very weak display and were inferior to Nigeria, but says they need to focus on their upcoming clashes.

"The performance in the first-half was very poor, and that's the truth, we weren't on the pitch," Queiroz said after the game.

"We only started playing in the second-half. There's no clear reason behind this failure and defeat against Nigeria.

"We lost this match but there are still six points up for grabs against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in order to qualify from the group," he concluded.

with agency report

