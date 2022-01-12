Nigeria: Okocha - Eguavoen Got His Tactics Right Against Egypt

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha was full of plaudits for Coach Augustine Eguavoen for getting his tactics right against the seven-time champions Egypt. Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0 to move top of Group D.

The other game of the Group between Sudan and Guinea Bissau ended goalless.

Okocha who was one of the AFCON 2021 pundits on SuperSport pay tv channel, said he was impressed with Eguavoen's tactics against Egypt.

He also commended the performance of the players and said that other teams will take notice of Eagles performance against the Pharaohs.

"I must confess to you that Eguavoen got his tactics right against Egypt and I am pleased with the general performance of the team.

" I am sure our opponents will definitely watch this performance.

Nigeria will face Sudan in the next game before tackling Guinea-Bissau in Eagles final Group D game."