Nigeria: Group Commends Lawmaker for Re-Introducing Bill to Establish Shendam Federal Poly

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The representative of Shendam/Qua'anpan/Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly, Honourable Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has been applauded for re-introducing the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Shendam.

The Chairman of the North Central Patriotic Democrats (NCPD), Musa Yahaya Rilwanu, commended the lawmaker while briefing journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State. He said the re-introduced bill has since been approved for necessary action.

Rilwanu also acknowledged Longgap's contributions to the education system of his constituency by constructing classroom blocks across the Shendam/Qua'anpan/Mikang Federal Constituency.

The NCPD chairman said: "Honourable Longgap has equally sponsored over 3,000 Senior Secondary III students in his constituency for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

"The federal Lawmaker also constructed and equipped two ICT centres in his constituency during his short stay in the National Assembly."

Rilwanu added that the representative had done other things within his short period in the National Assembly for his constituents, and he deserves to be presented as a consensus candidate of the federal constituency in the 2023 general election.

"Longgap has proved to the world that politics is not a do or die affair but an affair to improve the life of the people irrespective of religion or ethnic background, not minding one's level in the society," the chairman said.