Kenya: Rift Valley RC George Natembeya Resigns to Seek Trans Nzoia Governor's Seat

Nairobi — Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has resigned after a 25- year stint in the security docket to focus on politics.

Speaking during a press conference in Nakuru, Natembeya announced that he will be seeking to vie for the Trans Nzoia governor's seat in the August elections.

He is expected to square it out with Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Abraham Sing'oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy president William Ruto amongst others in what is expected to be a highly competitive race to succeed the incumbent David Khaemba.

Other competitors include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya amongst others.

