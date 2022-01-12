Nigeria: Donkey Hide Still On Export Prohibition List, NAQS Warns

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), has once again warn that Donkey Hide remains on the Export Prohibition List in the country.

In view of this, according to the NASQ, resumption of the certification of the commodity for export hinges on the rebound of the Nigerian donkey herd, which is still classified as an endangered species.

Reacting to a news report that suggested that NAQS had resumed the certification of Donkey Skin for export, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Vincent Isegbe urged the public to disregard such claims.

Speaking further through a statement signed by the Head of Media, Communication and Strategies, NASQ, Dr. Chigozie Nwodo, the DG, pointed out that "the Agency met with all the relevant associations in September last year to chart a course toward restocking the donkeys through breeding and ranching in order to put the animals beyond the threat of extinction."

Isegbe noted that, "the government would consider delisting Donkey Hide from the contraband category only after the scale has tilted in favour of the recovery of the Nigerian donkeys."

Also, according to NASQ, the decline of the donkey population in Nigeria was driven by surging demand for Donkey Hide in Asia, as the product is used in making potions and items presumed to have therapeutic and cosmetic value.