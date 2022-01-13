Nigeria Lifts Ban On Twitter, Says the Social Media Giant Has Met Conditions

12 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

The Nigerian government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations more than six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of Nigeria's tech agency, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this announcement via a statement today. He was put in charge, as chairman, of the committee (Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement) set up by the Nigerian government to oversee talks between the West African nation and Twitter after the ban.

