Nigeria Lifts Ban On Twitter, Says the Social Media Giant Has Met Conditions

The Nigerian government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations more than six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of Nigeria's tech agency, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this announcement via a statement today. He was put in charge, as chairman, of the committee (Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement) set up by the Nigerian government to oversee talks between the West African nation and Twitter after the ban.