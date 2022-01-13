Somalia: Al-Shabab Claims Deadly Somalia Car Bombing

12 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Olad Hassan

Mogadishu, Somalia — Terrorist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing Wednesday near the Somali capital's international airport that killed at least nine people and wounded 15 more.

A spokesman for Somalia's police force Abdifatah Hassan Ali confirmed the casualties were caused by a suicide bomber who detonated a car.

Mogadishu's Deputy Mayor Ali Yare Ali said he survived the Wednesday attack, without giving more details.

Somali media report terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which the Islamist group said targeted a convoy carrying foreigners.

The claim could not be independently verified.

The deadly blast comes just days after Somali leaders agreed to hold in February long-delayed elections that widened a rift between the president and prime minister.

Analysts have been warning that al-Shabab would take advantage of the political tensions, and any perceived power vacuum, to launch attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Somalia condemned the terrorist attack.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X