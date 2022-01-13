Tunisia: Russian Cargo Ship of 12,200 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Arrives in Bizerte

Tunis/Tunisia — A Russian cargo ship loaded with 12,200 tons of ammonium nitrate arrived Wednesday in Bizerte, head of the local agricultural development authority Habib Mrabet told TAP.

It is the 3rd shipment imported from Russia, intended mainly to ensure the field crop season in the governorates of Greater Tunis, Beja, Jendouba, Zaghouan, Kef, Siliana, Nabeul and Bizerte, the official said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries announced in a press release issued on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the resumption of the supply of essential fertilizers, particularly ammonium nitrate and DAP from the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT).

Tunisia has been suffering in recent years from a serious shortage of fertilizers, notably phosphate dioxide (DAP) and ammonium nitrate, due to social movements and protests in the Gafsa mining basin and in Gabes, where the chemical group's factories are located.

These movements have caused repeated disruptions in the production of fertilizers in Tunisia and prompted imports.

About 60 thousand tons of agricultural ammonium nitrate (fertilizer) have been imported in three batches in December 2020 and January 2021 to make up for the decline in national production of this material and to meet the needs of the various production sites.