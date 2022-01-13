Uganda: Govt Automates More Hospitals to Help Improve Management

In a move aimed at improving public health facility efficiency, government has installed the Integrated Intelligent Computer Systems (IICS), an IT based management system to more hospitals around the country.

Itojo general hospital in Ntungamo, Bwera general hospital in Kasese and Iganga general hospital have become the latest hospitals to which the Ministry of Health has handed over the Integrated Intelligent Computer Systems (IICS) and ready for deployment.

Once deployed, it brings the total to 13 health facilities that the system will be operational in the country.

Vouched by the Presidential Support to Scientists Initiatives (PSSI) and superintended by Uganda National Council of Science and Technology (UNCST), the Integrated Intelligent Computer Systems (IICS Technologies) is aimed at automating and improving service delivery.

Before rolling out of the system, research findings led to the innovation of an IT based system- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies Management System (PMSMS) which in 2010 was piloted at Mulago National Referral hospital.

The process of ordering, approving, sanctioning, picking, issuing shelving of medicine were automated, leading in the reduction of drug expiry from the astronomical shs 148 million per month to about shs 127,000 per month.

Impressed by the constructive undertakings of the installation, government through Ministry of Health engaged the agency to further roll out the IHMIS in all government hospitals including referrals, general hospitals and all health centres within a period of four years.

Analysts observe that the iHMIS is a game changer and a timely innovation in the wake of unwarranted drug expiration and unaccounted for medicinal shortages at public health centres.

The system therefore helps in the management of patient medical records, computerization of processes for management of medicines and health supplies as well as management of health workers' performance whose responsibilities are supported by the system.

It saves both patients and hospital administrators from possible loss of physical records and also cutting costs from paper purchase, among others.

The system is also deployed in 10 regional hospitals including Moroto,, Soroti, Gulu, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Kabale, Masaka, and Naguru China-Uganda Friendship Hospital.