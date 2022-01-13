Uganda: State House Asks for Shs 402 Bn to Look After Museveni Next Financial Year

12 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

State House has requested for Shs 402 billion as total funding for President Museveni's activities next financial year.

The request was contained in a ministerial statement presented to the Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament.

According to State Minister for Economic Planning in the Office of the President Peter Ogwang, Shs 39.3 billion has been budgeted to maintain Entebbe State House to the required standard, repair and maintenance of Nakasero State Lodge and the 23 Upcountry State Lodges.

Ogwang said State House Entebbe was last refurbished in 2007 ahead of Uganda hosting CHOGM.

Without disclosing the exact figure to the committee, Ogwang said State House has budgeted for the procurement of 14 new vehicles for the presidential convoy in addition to budgeting for the annual maintenance of the presidential jet and helicopter.

According to the budget frame work paper, Shs 13.4 billion has been budgeted for the procurement of security equipment, Shs 109.7 billion for the mobilisation of masses towards poverty and Shs 231.3 billion to honour at least 80 percent of the formal pledge requests and payment of school fees to 3,425 sponsored students.

However no provision of funds was made to facilitate any foreign trip for the president and vice president.

While discussing issue of External Security Organisation, journalists were told to leave the room because some of the issues under discussion were said to be "classified."

Ogwang also disclosed to the committee some of the achievements of State House in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X