Ghana: Akweteyman C'nity to Get Hospital

The Liberty Centre Assemblies of God Church on Sunday cut sod for the construction of a two-storey building hospital for the Akweteyman community in the Okaikwei North Municipality.

The sod-cutting ceremony which coincided with the 50th anniversary launch of the church was held on the theme "Declaring God's goodness", with the official celebration slated for November 27, 2022

The community hospital when completed, would have a pharmacy, nurses bay, labour ward, theatre, both male and female wards and an emergency unit.

The Head Pastor of the church, Rev.Dr Sam AtoBentil, said the church was expected to impact the community in which it is situated adding that "we will be remembered by the community for the good we do and not only when we come here to sing, dance and leave."

The health facility, he said when completed would bring relief to the community.

"The existence of the church in the community for the past 50 years will not be beneficial if it does not benefit the community. The celebration of the 50th anniversary will be useless if the community does not feel our impact," he added.

Touching on the anniversary celebrations, Rev. Bentilexplained that the launching of the anniversary celebrations was aimed at meeting the needs of the people and providing a facility that would benefit the community at large.

He said the celebration of the golden jubilee should come with devout people and charged members of the church to be devoted and committed to the tenets of Christianity.

He said the jubilee celebrations was going to be a remembrance of the things that God had done for the church for the past 50 years.

The head pastor of Liberty Centre Assemblies of God Church also called on members of the church to show mercy to those around them to impact the lives of those around them.

The anniversary logo, cloth and other paraphernalia towards the celebration next year were unveiled.