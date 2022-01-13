Uganda: Totalenergies EP Uganda Unveils Free Online Training Ahead of Oil Production in 2025

Kampala, Uganda — TotalEnergies EP Uganda has unveiled a free online program dubbed the Tilenga MOOC (Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses) as the country moves towards oil production in 2025.

The program seeks to identify, recruit, train and develop 120-150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country's oil and gas sector.

Successful beneficiaries will be trained over the next four years to become production operators, maintenance, and inspection technicians for the Tilenga project.

Student registration opened on Jan.10 and have 3 weeks to enroll for the course that will run for 9 weeks. The training will be undertaken in partnership with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) followed by international training exposure at a TotalEnergies producing site around the world.

Philippe Groueix, General Manager, TotalEnergies EP Uganda said through the Tilenga Project, the company aims at enhancing the competences and capacities of Ugandan companies, Ugandan citizens and registered entities in oil and gas activities to encourage local participation.

"As a truly Ugandan company, our national content strategy is aimed at maximizing the use of Ugandan expertise, goods and services," he said.

"The Tilenga MOOC is one of such initiatives that will enhance the skills and knowledge of young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector."

Groueix also revealed that the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda's National Content Strategy and initiatives that will be highlighted in the truly Ugandan campaign to be launched soon.

The Tilenga MOOC is open to all Ugandans between the ages of 18 - 28 years with emphasis on people living within Tilenga project areas. An A 'level (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) is the minimum education level requirement with a valid email address.

Peninah Aheebwa, Director Technical Support Services at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda commended TotalEnergies EP for starting the Tilenga MOOC program because it fits within the overall national content strategy which is designed to promote the participation of Ugandans and Ugandan companies in the oil and gas sector.

"The Authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda's oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skillset," she said.

"I thank TotalEnergies for this commendable skilling initiative and urge all Ugandans who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda's oil and gas industry to embrace it."

Speaking at the launch on behalf of the Chairperson Governing Council, Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, Eric Olanya said the partnership will facilitate the delivery of quality training to the future technicians that will work on the incredible project.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, the young people and the country as a whole. The project offers a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized training and employment of our citizens," he said.

Key benefits

Groueix said participants will benefit from technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge.

"Participants who successfully complete the MOOC will receive a certificate of completion," he said. "In addition, successful participants will form a pool of young Ugandans with potential to be selected for opportunities in the Tilenga project."

Besides career and skills benefits, Groueix said participants will also receive intensive training on Health, Safety and Environment.

'Due to the highly risky and technical nature of the industry, Health, Safety and Environment are priorities for TotalEnergies and key aspects of the Tilenga project. The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is of paramount importance to the Company," he added.