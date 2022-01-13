Southern Africa: SADC - Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to Review Progress of SADC Mission in Mozambique

12 January 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government is taking place, today, in Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi.

The Summit will review the progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraordinary Summit.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

