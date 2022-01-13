Rwanda: Basketball - Reg Begin Preps for Bal 2022

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball, Rwanda's representatives in the second edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), have started preparations for the tournament that gets underway in March.

As champions of the local league, REG gained an automatic ticket to BAL 2022, owing to the fact that Rwanda will host a major part of the competition - semifinals and the finals.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, Francis Murindabigwi, the club president, said that the team is using outdoor courts of Amahoro national stadium as their training venue.

"We have requested the Rwanda Basketball Federation and the Ministry of Sports to give us permission to use Petit Stade, but as we wait for the answer, we will be using the outdoor courts of Amahoro stadium," he noted.

Currently, the team is having non-residential training, but according to Murindabigwi, they will embark on intensive training in camp next month.

Roster:

Herve Ikishatse, Benjamin Mukengerwa, Dogget Quinton Meddrick, Filer Jovon Adonis, Parfait Ishimwe, Pascal Niyonkuru, Christian Gatambira, Olivier Shyaka, Patrick Nshizirungu, Elie Kaje, Theoneste Gatsinzi, Kabange Kami, Prince Muhizi, Beleck Bell, Lionnel Hakizimana, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Faruku Gasasira and Post Keanau Dennis.

