Rwanda: Ferwahand Elections to Be Held On March 5

13 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand) will hold their general assembly on March 5, with elections for a new executive committee topping the day's agenda.

Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of the federation, told Times Sport that their electoral committee will begin receiving applications for interested candidates next month.

Several positions are up for grabs, including the President's office. Others are; the 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents, Secretary General and Treasure as well as two Commissioners.

Theogene Utabarutse, the incumbent president, has been in the position since 2018.

New season to start Feb. 12

Meanwhile, Ngarambe has also revealed that the new season will get underway on February 12.

Men's league teams: Police, APR, Nyakabanda, Gorillas, ES Kigoma, UR - Huye Campus, UR - Gikondo Campus, UR - Remera Campus, UR - Nyarugenge Campus, UR - Rusizi campus, UR - Rwamagana Campus and UR - Nyagatare Campus.

Women's league teams: Kiziguro SS, ISF Nyamasheke, Falcon, Three Stars, UR - Huye Campus, UR - Remera Campus, UR - Nyagatare Campus, UR - Rukara Campus and UR- Gikondo Campus.

