Uganda Land Commission Boss, Beatrice Byenkya Released On Bail

The Anti Corruption Court in Kololo has released on bail, the Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya .

Byenkya had earlier been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of a search in her office by detectives from the Inspectorate of Government.

After denying the charges, Byenkya asked court to allow her be released on bail since she has some illness that requires medical attention.

In her ruling, the trial magistrate Joan Aciro accepted to release Byenkya on a shs4 million cash bond , the same amount for each of her two bodyguards who were equally released on bail.

The sureties for the three accused people were each asked to pay shs35 million non-cash.

However, one of the bodyguards failed to secure bail after two of his three sureties brought LC1 letters which were not in English language.

The case was adjourned to January, 17, 2022.

Charges

Byenkya appeared together with three of her bodyguards including Richard Godfrey Anywar, Titus Wamono, and Edward Turyatunga of obstructing a search in her office.

"The accused while employed as the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission and police constables respectively at Kampala on January 4, 2022 did in abuse of authority of their offices, willfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer, the government of Uganda and Inspectorate of Government," the charge sheet reads in part.