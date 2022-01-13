Uganda: Lt Col Kakurungu Named Acting UPDF Spokesperson

12 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu on Tuesday assumed office as the acting spokesperson for Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).

Kakurungu who has been serving as defence deputy spokesperson, takes over the reigns of Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who is set to attend a one-year course at National Defence College, Jinja.

Byekwaso confirmed the development on Tuesday, in a message shared on her official Twitter platform.

"I have today officially handed over the Office of Defence Spokesperson to my Deputy Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu as I prepare to attend National Defence College," Byekwaso said in a tweet.

While handing over office, Byekwaso wished her predecessor the best of luck in the new role.

"I wish Lt Col Kakurungu the very best of luck,"

Byekwaso was appointed Spokesperson of the UPDF, on August 1, 2020, replacing Brigadier Richard Karemire, who was transferred to the East African Community headquarters as the Defence Liaison Officer.

