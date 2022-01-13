Uganda: Get Serious - Mao Urges Opposition to Act As Alternative Govt Not Noise Makers

Mao said that it is not necessary to always clash with government or those that they do not agree with

DP president Norbert Mao has urged the opposition to present themselves as the alternative government, giving alternative policies, instead of being noise makers.

Mao made these remarks while addressing the press on Tuesday in the Democratic Party weekly presser in Kampala.

"An opposition should present itself as an alternative government, not just as hecklers," Mao said.

Mao compared the current strain of opposition leaders to a football match where a team fails to take the ball in the opponents half.

"The football game is being played in our half only, the half of the opposition; instead of the half of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) we have to change that," he added.

Mao said that the opposition must just shed light on policies, instead of heckling and clashing with those they do not agree with all the time.

"I think Ugandans know what they want, or at least they know what they do not want. And that calls for humility among leaders," he noted.

Mao's remarks come at a time when the opposition members of parliament are set to meet in a retreat at Munyonyo this weekend.

Mao stressed that opposition leaders are expected to do better, and he hopes the retreat achieves its aims.