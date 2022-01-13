Uganda: Get Serious - Mao Urges Opposition to Act As Alternative Govt Not Noise Makers

12 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

Mao said that it is not necessary to always clash with government or those that they do not agree with

DP president Norbert Mao has urged the opposition to present themselves as the alternative government, giving alternative policies, instead of being noise makers.

Mao said that it is not necessary to always clash with government or those that they do not agree with, because it does not help their struggle.

Mao made these remarks while addressing the press on Tuesday in the Democratic Party weekly presser in Kampala.

"An opposition should present itself as an alternative government, not just as hecklers," Mao said.

Mao compared the current strain of opposition leaders to a football match where a team fails to take the ball in the opponents half.

"The football game is being played in our half only, the half of the opposition; instead of the half of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) we have to change that," he added.

Mao said that the opposition must just shed light on policies, instead of heckling and clashing with those they do not agree with all the time.

"I think Ugandans know what they want, or at least they know what they do not want. And that calls for humility among leaders," he noted.

Mao's remarks come at a time when the opposition members of parliament are set to meet in a retreat at Munyonyo this weekend.

Mao stressed that opposition leaders are expected to do better, and he hopes the retreat achieves its aims.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X