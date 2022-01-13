Liberia: Over 10 Women Died in Childbirth

Nimba County — Over 10 pregnant women reportedly died in 2021 in Nimba County, while giving birth.

According to report, the women died during childbirth due to lack of health facilities in communities, including long-distance they covered before getting to a health center.

A New Dawn survey established that in spite government's warning, home delivery is a common practice in Nimba.

Some of those involved in-home delivery say this is the only alternative available to them due to repeated delays and lack of ambulances to respond to emergency calls.

"My son, people who are working to the government hospitals, including G.W. Harley in Sanniquellie, Saclepea health center, Bahn health center, Karnplay health center and Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita whenever we called them to get those pregnant women to the hospital, they will tell us no ambulance or the one ambulance has gone out for sick person in different area", the explained.

According to them, some of hospital workers, including their bosses usually ask them to buy fuel for the ambulance before they can respond.

Nearly all of the government hospitals in the county lack ambulances to respond timely to emergency calls.

During a recent visit to Gbapa town, some staffers of ArcelorMittal including Nimba County administration and the chairman on health at the House of Representatives Joseph Nyan Somwarbi expressed disappointment and frustrations over the death of Tutu in childbirth, which they said is not good for the county