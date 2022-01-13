Liberia: Veteran Athlete Donates to Table Tennis Association

A veteran Liberian athlete, Junior Siaquiyah Davis has donated sporting materials and cash prizes to the Liberia National Table Tennis Association (LNTTA) as his way of contributing to the growth of the sport in the country.

Items donated include balls, rubbers, T-shirts, training equipment and US$300 cash to the National Table Tennis Association.

Speaking during the donation ceremony recently at the Liberia National Table Tennis Association headquarters, Mr. Davis paid tribute to some veterans of the Table Tennis Association, including the late Isaac Davis and Aaron Nawood, who died in 2014 as a result of Ebola and Deo Jones, who currently lives in the United Kingdom.

Now who residing in Hamburg, Germany but visiting home, Mr. Davis recalled that those he named were players who represented Liberia to several international competitions and won major trophies.

He explained that the game of Table Tennis has contributed vastly to the reintegration, restructuring and rebuilding of the minds of Liberian youths through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Receiving the materials and cash, the Secretary-General of the Liberia National Table Tennis Association Lamie A. S. Freeman, Jr. thanked Mr. Davis for his continued contribution towards developing table tennis in Liberia and assured him the donation will help to develop skills of athletes.

At the same time in a one-day tournament held at the headquarters of the Liberia National Table Tennis Association in honor of Mr. Junior Siaquiyah Davis, Athletes Lasana Weh and Holder Kaborwen were crowned champions and runner-up respectively.

The Winner Wah received LRD15, 000 and Runner-up Kaborwen walked away with LRD10, 000, while Third and Fourth places received LRD 7,000 and 5,000 individually.

Champion Lasana Weh paid tribute to Mr. Davis for his continued support for the game in Liberia especially, to youths that are developing passion for the game and called on other veteran tennis players in and out of Liberia to emulate his example.