Liberia: House Invites Youth and Sports Minister

12 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Youth and Sports D. Zoegar Wilson to appear before the House leadership to comment on alleged misuse of the Sanniquellie Youth Resource Center by county sports coordinator Mr. William S. Mandian.

The invitation to Minister Wilson followed a communication from Nimba County District#2 Representative Prince O. S. Tokpah, informing his colleagues about a situation in his district that has the potential to undermine peace amongst the youth.

Rep. Tokpah narrates that on November 13, 2021, his office received a written complaint from concerned youths of Sanniquellie, about the misuse of the Resource Center by Mr. Mandian.

He said the facility, constructed thru donations from eminent citizens of Nimba both at home and abroad is being used for private programs without accountability.

Representative Tokpah said Mr. Mandian has refused to work with the youth leadership, for which purpose the Center was built, and that he has regularly rented the premises for workshops and seminars, generating funds for his personal benefit.

According to the Nimba County lawmaker, his involvement in settling the matter has been disrespected more than twice by Mr. Mandian, thereby leaving the situation to become a potential threat despite aborting several attempted demonstrations on said property by youths.

He said without respect to his office and all stakeholders, the Minister of Youth and Sports Zoegar Wilson called his phone and allegedly challenged all of his decisions on the matter without any due diligence.

