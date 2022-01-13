Liberia: Senator Kaipay Pushes for Cities Inclusion in National Budget

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay wants the inclusion of all cities across the county to be included in the national budget.

Senator Kaipay said it is disheartening for only Monrovia City Corporation and that of the Paynesville City Corporation to be in the national budget with the rest of the other counties not included.

Speaking Tuesday on the OK Fm , the Liberty Party Lawmaker disclosed that he will craft a bill that will allow all of the cities to be included in the national budget.

According to senator Kaipay , the government is working to improve the local government in the various counties, the government can begin with all county capital cities in the national budget while formulating ways to include the rest of the cities.

He further said the development of the country, especially at the local government sector should be inclusive through the national budget.

Senator Kaipay however used the interview to caution the government against paying local Government officials a salary that cannot make any impactful contribution to the wellbeing of those local officials.

He said the local officials like commissioners , Town chiefs are playing vital role in the governing system of the country and they need to be dignify with those necessity that commensurate to the position.

Senator Kaipay however disclosed that he distributed solar lights to two districts within Grand Bassa County.

According to him, most of the time , he is unhappy with the living condition of the people within the rural part of the country, especially the lack of electricity.

He said most of the time only those in Monrovia and other cities are enjoying electricity and those in the rural parts of those county cities for lacking something he said the government needs to get involved in to provide such opportunity to those citizens in the rural areas with solar lights for now.