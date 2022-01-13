South Africa: Police Officer and 18-Year-Old Matriculant Among Seven Reported Drowned in East London

analysis

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality recorded seven of the 14 fatalities caused by heavy weekend rains in the Eastern Cape. This excludes twins who drowned in Mooiplaas village outside the metro.

The other seven fatalities happened in Nyandeni in the OR Tambo district municipality, including one person drowned and another struck by lightning. In Shixini village in Dutywa, under the Amathole district municipality, a car with four occupants was swept away by heavy rains, resulting in three fatalities.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCCM) spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya listed the seven fatalities in the metro:

An 18-year-old woman drowned at Zone 3 Gomora Skwatta Camp, Mdantsane. Four people drowned at Horseshoe Valley, Nahoon River, among whom was a member of the SAPS search and rescue team. The body of the fourth victim was recovered on Tuesday. Two children drowned in the Buffalo River. An identification process is under way.

"The Disaster Operations Centre has been made aware that we have in our mortuaries children twins that drowned in Mooiplaas village outside the jurisdiction of the metro. The municipality would like to send its sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy," Ngwenya said.

He said council...