Nigeria: School Reacts to Abuse Allegation, Gives Reason Female Student Was Caned

A private secondary school in Akwa Ibom State has reacted to an allegation of child abuse made against one of its officials.

The allegation was made in a Facebook post by a resident of Abuja, Celestine Mel, who posted photos of a girl, Udeme, said to have been caned by an official of the school, King Solomon Secondary School, Uyo.

The photos showed bruises on the girl's body.

Mr Mel said the SS3 girl is his relation's daughter.

"The charge was that her school uniform was too short, and goes against the Bible, which forms the moral pillar of the school.

"She wanted to strip the child down. The child tried to run away. Ndifreke (the official) descended on her, using every weapon within her reach: cane, stick, planks. From the head to her back, shoulder, thighs, legs, etc.

"There were bumps, blood and bruises. She looked like a lucky survivor, out from a bombed-out rubble in a war zone. The head bulged out. The eyes blood-shot. Her skin peeled here and there, lacerated and bleeding. She left the school by foot and in pain, and walked home by foot, several kilometers away. Alone. With no mercy. Or money. Or pity," Mr Mel said in the Facebook post.

Story exaggerated, says school

The management of King Solomon Secondary School has, however, said that Mr Mel's story was an exaggeration of what really happened.

"On Monday, January 10, 2022, the resumption day of (the) second term for the 2021/22 session, a female student in SS3 was spotted coming to school with (an) inappropriate dress, a skirt with (an) edge above the knees.

"One of our staff, Mrs Ndifreke Etim, who is a member of the Management Board, accosted her on grounds of the wrong dressing, but the said girl rebuffed, muttering offensive words to the staff, a behaviour that prompted the use of cane on her," Ubong Akpan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The school said the girl's parents were not pleased with the incident, but that its management was already on the matter before it was "overblown and taken to social media".

"While it is obvious that the version of the story circulated by Mr Mel is an exaggeration of the true state of things, we acknowledge the established grievances of (the) girl's parents who have remained reliable stakeholders in our school and have taken steps to resolve the issue amicably," the school said.

"It should also be known that our school has never condoned child abuse of any kind, or harbour abusers. Our staff are well cultured and our students are bred in line with accepted standards of school administration. The staff in question is one of our best and does not deserve the unpleasant tags on her personality."